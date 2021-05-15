Pak drone drops pistol, AK-47 in J&K’s Samba

JAMMUA day after India and Pakistan armies exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Border Security Force personnel recovered a payload of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Samba on Friday.

The drone is suspected to have flown back into the Pakistani territory after it dropped the consignment 250m inside Indian territory, officials said.

BSF Jammu frontier deputy inspector general of police (DIG) SPS Sandhu said, “BSF troops recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition meant for overground workers working with terrorists near the Regal Post of the BSF along the IB in Samba at around 12.15am.”

The consignment, which was wrapped in polythene, included an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 9mm magazine, 15 pistol rounds and a wooden frame used to support the payload in the drone, Sandhu said.

Sandhu said, “We immediately lodged a protest note with the Pak Rangers, but they always remain in a denial mode.”

Congratulating the troops, IG, BSF Jammu, NS Jamwal termed the recovery as a “big achievement”, and said the force is ever alert and vigilant on the IB to thwart away the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

The weapons were recovered from the same area where a trans-border tunnel was detected on November 22 and a Pakistani intruder was killed on May 5, he said. On April 24, two Pakistani drones had entered Indian territory in Arnia sector of Jammu district. After the BSF guards opened fire, they flew back into Pakistani territory.

On May 3, after truce was upheld for around two months, Pakistan had breached the ceasefire agreement with unprovoked firing at the Border Security Force (BSF) patrol in Ramgarh sector of Jammu’s Samba district.

On May 10, around 9.55pm suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at a police picket at Nud in Samba that exploded but missed the intended target.

The BSF had also shot down a Pakistani hexa-copter carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition on June 2020 in Kathua.

