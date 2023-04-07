Cloudy weather to persist, temperatures to increase after 24 hours: IMD

PUNE: As the city is experiencing significant cloud cover due to wind discontinuity, there is a slight decrease in day temperature however both day and night temperature is expected to increase gradually after 24 hours. At the same time, cloudy weather is expected to persist in Pune. Also, another round of thunderstorms has been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) between April 12 and 14.

The IMD said that both day and night temperatures have increased gradually since the beginning of April. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

The city experienced cloudy weather since Friday morning, and light to moderate rains had been predicted by the IMD however temperatures reduced slightly. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius while Dhmadhare in Pune district recorded the highest temperature at 38.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 38 degrees Celsius at Koregaon Park, 37.7 degrees Celsius at Lavale, and 34.6 degrees Celsius at Pashan.

The IMD said that both day and night temperatures have increased gradually since the beginning of April. On April 1, the maximum day temperature recorded was 34.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum night temperature was 15.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum day and night temperatures rose to 36.6 degrees Celsius and 18.2 degrees Celsius; and 37.2 degrees Celsius and 19.9 degrees Celsius, on April 4 and 6, respectively.

Explaining the current situation, Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD Pune, said, “As a trough or wind discontinuity line exists over Maharashtra, favourable conditions developed for cloud cover over Pune and many other districts in the state. This resulted in cloudy weather in the city. The situation will continue for the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for the city. Some areas in the state also experienced hailstorms today. However, as the moisture incursion is there, maximum and minimum temperatures will continue to rise from April 9 onwards.”

According to the IMD, there will be a slight increase in temperature after the next 24 hours. The situation will continue for 48 hours and the sky will be clear during that time. Thereafter, the department has again predicted thunderstorm and rain conditions with partly cloudy weather.

