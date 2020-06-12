How Karan unlocked the lockdown blues!

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:25 IST

Actor Karan Aanand, who played an antagonist in the film ‘Baby’, has tried his best to make the best use of being in a lockdown. With Unlock 0.1 on, he came up his first short film based on the subject that was widely debated during the entire lockdown period.

“The issue of not paying the domestic helps and labourers has been vastly discussed in the last few months. The subject touched me in many ways and I am thrilled with the phenomenal response it has received, clocking 1.2 lac views in just two days along with lot of appreciation,” said the UPite over phone.

The film was shot in May end during lockdown 5.0, telling more about his venture Karan said, “Though it’s a small film but still it was a cumbersome task to do. Also my main aim was to let the message reach far and wide. I was shooting at my house in Lokhandwala while my co-actor Preeti Verma shot her part at her place. We have shot the film with our personal phones. It took five days to shoot my part.”

The story was developed by Bobby Khan who also happens to be a virtual director the film. “Shantanu Srivastava, producer for my next film, suggested me do a short film based on the current scenario. Bobby’s script had many layers — frustration of females in absence of house help, plight of daily labourers, job insecurity and humanitarian crisis. Since this was my first short film, I wanted to prove it to all the directors and top-makers, I have worked with that I can’t be expert like them but I too have a small maker in me. After all I can’t afford to go wrong after being part of films like ‘Baby’, ‘Gundey’, ‘Kick’ and ‘Rangeela Raja’,” he adds.

His film ‘Azad Maidan’ was supposed to start in April in Mumbai which is now postponed. “When lockdown happened like everyone else I was too all confused. I had realised that I need to remain positive and make use of this time. Being a black belt holder, I started my martial arts training again besides dance, body-weight training and yoga. I kept my mind occupied also got more into meditation to explore my spiritual self,”

Karan got two films in this period. “I have signed for a digital film to be shot in Mumbai, Surat and Goa probably in October or November. It has two male leads. There is another film to be shot in and around Lucknow in April next year,” Karan shared.

His last visit to hometown Prayagraj was during Diwali. “I want to go back to Sangam city as soon as possible to meet my parents and siblings. As soon as things get a bit normal, I want to be with them for sometime before work restarts,” he said.