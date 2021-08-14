Radhika Apte shows how to wear white with two chic and glam looks, see pics here

If there's one universally loved colour that, without any doubt, lives in the wardrobes of our favourite Bollywood divas, it's white. This classic and simple colour is a must-have. And one actor, who is as versatile as this colour when it comes to her work, is proving the same. We are talking about Radhika Apte. One look at the Parched actor's latest pictures in two chic and glamorous white outfits and you will also agree with us.

Radhika took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in a bralette-styled top and high-waist bikini bottoms for a photoshoot.

The Sacred Games star sported a puzzled look on her face for the click, which went perfectly with her tongue-in-cheek caption. "Not impressed...but not surprised," she wrote.

Radhika had shared another look from a shoot a few days ago, dressed in a chic white dress perfect for a fancy party or an intimate summer bash with friends. She chose a calf-length dress for the same.

For the recent shoot, Radhika opted for a half sleeve bralette-styled blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and intricate cut-out details all over. The top comes with front tie detail and a gold fastening on the hem.

Radhika wore the top with high-waist bikini bottoms. She accessorised her beach-worthy look with statement-making gold rings and patterned hoop earrings.

Radhika left her wild and wavy locks open in a side parting. She chose a berry-toned brown lip shade, dewy skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows for her make-up.

For the second look, Radhika wore a strappy white dress featuring a plunging key-hole neck and side cut-outs. The figure-flattering fit of her ensemble accentuated the actor's svelte frame.

Radhika chose stacked bold gold bangles, open tresses, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, nude lip shade, and well-defined eyebrows to style the figure-hugging dress.

Which look do you like the most?

