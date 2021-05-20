From neon bikini to slip dress and swimsuit, Radhika Apte sets screens on fire

As Covid-19 has brought the fashion world into a grinding halt and runaways are cravings of the privileged, Radhika Apte set our screens on fire right in the middle of a drowsy work day with rain pouring outside. Coming as a treat for fashion sore eyes, Radhika’s smoking hot pictures in a ring detailed bikini set, Hermes swimsuit, printed bandeau and a slip dress from a recent magazine photoshoot flooded the Internet this Thursday afternoon and we are hooked.

Taking to her social media handle, Radhika shared the cover of Grazia magazine in which the diva is seen oozing oomph in a neon green ring detailed bikini set from modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, layered with a tie dye shirt from Studio Rigu.

Accessorising her look with a chain link monogram choker from Outhouse Jewellery, a 'Daisy' beaded necklace, Studio Love Letter, a 'Nymphs' charm necklace from Misho Designs and a 'Quadro White Melrose Mesh' watch and ‘Elan’ bracelet both from Daniel Wellington. Pulling back her hair into a top knot, Radhika opted for neutral make shades with a dab of brown lipstick, bronze highlighter and filled-in eyebrows.

In another picture, Netflix’s favourite star was seen sizzling in a red swimsuit from Hermes which she accessorised with a pair of beaded earrings from Deepa Gurnani. Posing on the steps of a pool, Radhika set us yearning for a similar summer getaway.

Seated on a horse statue in the backdrop of densly growing bamboos, Radhika was seen donning Dior’s belted palto jacket which came with a cropped cut and was crafted in a cotton denim which highlights the season’s burgundy Tie & Dior motif. Teaming it with a pair of shorts, Radhika accessorised it with a ‘D-Cameo’ necklace, a ‘Dior Poesy’ necklace and a ‘Dior Poesy’ finger ring.

Opting for the same top knot hair style, Radhika stuck to the nude makeup to go with this style as well. Flaunting a mauve eye shadow tint, Radhika sealed the boho chic seal and we can’t stop gushing.

However, our favourite is the vibrant fuchsia off-shoulder ‘Aya’ blouse that Radhika wore from Malie teamed with a ‘Remi Scrunch’ bikini bottom from Là Fuori. The diva accessorised this look with a contrasting yellow bucket hat from Dhruv Kapoor, and ‘Iconic’ motion watch from Daniel Wellington, an elephant cuff from Tribe Amrapali, a set of textured metal bangles, Radhika Agrawal Jewels and a mini eye bracelets from Oliviadar.

Continuing to set the mercury soaring, Radhika was featured in another picture donning a printed bandeau from Shivan & Narresh which she teamed with a pair of mustard-coloured Shibori trousers from The Pot Plant. Accessorising her look with a pair of hoop earrings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels, the diva left her soft curls open down her shoulders as she struck sensuous poses in an exotic backdrop.

The last picture in the photoshoot is of Radhika wearing a black and pink tie and dye slip dress from Norblack Norwhite that came with a thigh high slit to amp up the hotness quotient. The actor accessorised it with a charm necklace from Studio Love Letter, a ‘Snai’ encrusted belt from Shivan & Narresh and an ‘Iconic’ ceramic watch from Daniel Wellington.

From starring in films like Shor In The City, Badlapur, Andhadhun, and Pad Man to carving her path in the OTT space with Sacred Games, Ghoul, Lust Stories, Raat Akeli Hai and recently OK Computer, Radhika Apte has now become synonymous with web series on Netflix. Needless to say, the diva is unstoppable even in the fashion world and these recent set of pictures from her magazine photoshoot are proof.

