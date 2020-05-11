e-paper
Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Throwback to the most stunning celebrity looks in white

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Throwback to the most stunning celebrity looks in white

White Fashion Throwback: Be it voluminous gowns or oversized shirts, textured dresses or pantsuits, co-ords or separates, the classic sari or the ethnic salwar kameez, white is the ultimate go-to colour. Top celebrity looks in white.

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:30 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Be it voluminous gowns or oversized shirts, textured dresses or pantsuits, co-ords or separates, the classic sari or the ethnic salwar kameez, white is the ultimate go-to colour. Top celebrity looks in white.
Be it voluminous gowns or oversized shirts, textured dresses or pantsuits, co-ords or separates, the classic sari or the ethnic salwar kameez, white is the ultimate go-to colour. Top celebrity looks in white.(INSTAGRAM)
         

The colour white has always remained a favourite in fashion be it for the maximalists or the minimalists. As they say, you can never go wrong with the white and many designer labels across the world have used the colour for numerous collections. White came out of the uniform zone and entered street style, couture and day-to-day wear. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra among others have shown big love for white at awards, airports, public appearances and we spotted many donning the spotless tone during the coronavirus lockdown. White indeed is the go-to colour for many moods.

 

 

Be it voluminous gowns or oversized shirts, textured dresses or pantsuits, T-shirts or crop tops, co-ords or separates, the classic sari or the ethnic salwar kameez, lehengas or shararas, white tones work for all. We have seen a range of patterns, cuts, textures and silhouettes in white and that colour definitely make one stand out in the most beautiful and powerful way.

 

 

Wearing white can be simple yet tricky if you are looking forward to take your look to the next level. Avoid going overboard with the hue and keep it as simple as the colour. If you are looking to accessorise a white look, go for light colourful accessories and coordinate it with colours that work well with white.

 

 

An all-white look also works well and you can always add statement jewellery or metallic tones to complement the ensemble. You can also opt for white trousers, skirts, shorts, churidars, salwars and denim and wear it with a bright top or kurta. If you are not sure about wearing white at functions and weddings, take cue from your favourite celebrities who chose to wear white and stand out, as Coco Chanel said, “Women think of all colours except the absence of colour. I have said that black has it all. White too. Their beauty is absolute. It is the perfect harmony.”

