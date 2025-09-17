Trump, Prince William's meeting gets back the ‘height’ theories: 'How tall is POTUS really?'

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the UK for a state visit with King Charles on Wednesday. As the Prince of Wales greeted POTUS at Windsor Castle, the old theories about Trump's height resurfaced. “How tall is Trump, really?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Prince William, President Donald Trump, and Britain's King Charles III at Windsor Castle(AP)

Trump or William, who's taller?

As Trump and Prince William stood next to each other, the royal clearly looked taller.

“Christ, how tall is Prince William?!” one social media user posted.

How tall is Donald Trump?

Trump is 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) tall, according to his most recent White House physical exam while he was president. In April, it was reported that the 79-year-old weighed in at 224 pounds, which is 20 pounds lighter than his last presidential physical reported in 2020.

How tall is Prince William?

Prince William is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall, making him one of the tallest members of the British royal family.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump touched down in the UK on Tuesday afternoon. The president rode alongside the king in the gilded Irish State Coach, a carriage steeped in history and traditionally reserved for the State Opening of Parliament. It also carried Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day.

The First Lady, dressed in a maroon outfit topped with a wide-brimmed hat, joined Queen Camilla in a second coach as the procession made its way to the castle grounds.

The pageantry continues with a vast military display that includes 120 horses, 1,300 British service members, and a dramatic flyover of both US and UK aircraft. Later, Trump and the king are scheduled to deliver speeches at a white-tie state banquet, which officials say will feature the largest honor guard ever assembled for a UK state visit.

Ahead of his departure from Washington, Trump emphasized the importance of the occasion, describing Windsor Castle as “the ultimate” and calling the trip a “great honor.” British officials, meanwhile, view the visit as part of a carefully orchestrated charm offensive designed to reinforce ties with Washington.

(With Bloomberg inputs)