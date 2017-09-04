Ajay Devgn conquers box office with Baadshaho, lukewarm Shivaay forgotten

Continuing its successful run at the domestic ticket windows, Baadshaho collected Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, earning a total of Rs 43.30 crore at the box office over the first weekend of its release. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in main roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures Monday morning: “#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 43.30 cr. India biz.” After 2016’s Shivaay, which underperformed at the box office, this is the next release starring Ajay Devgn. The high budget film had managed to earn only Rs 23.8 crore over the first weekend. Shivaay went head-to-head with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil when it released.

Despite being panned by critics, the Milan Luthria film made an opening collection of Rs 12.60 crore on Friday. The film is a heist drama that also features Vidyut Jammwal and Sharad Kelkar in important roles.

Baadshaho is set in the backdrop of the Emergency when the privy purses of the erstwhile royals were abolished, and is inspired by real-life incidents. It was made on an estimated budget of Rs 75-80 crore.

While the weekend figures for Ayushmann Khuranna-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are yet to come, the film had a decent business, collecting Rs 8.27 crore in two days. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film was made on an estimated budget of 10-15 crore.

Given the fact that Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released in almost half the number screens as Baadshaho did, this weekend has proved beneficial for Bollywood, overall.

