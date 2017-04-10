Attention, CBFC! Lipstick Under My Burkha is now eligible for Golden Globes

Our own Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) may have denied a theatrical release to Lipstick Under My Burkha, in India, the film is winning laurels across the globe. After impressing critics, the film has been chosen as one of the official Hollywood Foreign Press Association Screening entries at the International Film Festival of Los Angeles that was held from April 5 to 9.

A still from Lipstick Under My Burkha.

The selection means Lipstick Under My Burkha is now eligible for the next Golden Globe Awards (to be held tentatively in Jan 2018).

The Golden Globes, the prestigious film and TV awards in America, is run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We are honoured that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has chosen our opening night film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, to be an official Golden Globes qualifying screening. The director of the film will now have the opportunity to properly plan a Golden Globes campaign should she choose to submit the film for nomination,” Director of Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Christina Marouda said in a press statement.

Christine added, “Our goal in working closely with Hollywood Foreign Press Association is to ensure that the Golden Globes are on the radar of filmmakers in India and that they become more and more aware of this platform and can begin to formulate their strategy.”

An ecstatic Alankrita Shrivastava, director of Lipstick Under My Burkha said, “It is a real honour to have our film be chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as worthy enough to be eligible for the Golden Globes. I still cannot believe it. I am so glad that the prestigious HFPA thought our film has the potential to run for the Golden Globes.”

“Lipstick Under My Burkha is a very universal film, it transcends cultures and countries. I am glad that the Hollywood Foreign Press association recognized that quality and made the IFFLA opening of Lipstick Under My Burkha an official screening of the HFPA, thus making our film eligible for the Golden Globes,” producer Prakash Jha said.

