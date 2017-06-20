Baadshaho trailer: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi are up against the army

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn released the first trailer of his upcoming film, Baadshaho, Tuesday morning. The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

The new poster of Baadshaho.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadhshaho is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Set in the backdrop of the emergency period in 1975, the film has Ajay, Emraan, Vidyut and Sanjay essaying the roles of rebels. While Ajay, Emraan and Sanjay seem to belong to humble and poor backgrounds, Vidyut and Ileana look like they hail from well-to-do families.

Baadhshaho is slated to hit the screens on September 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more