Dangal’s Zaira Wasim posts apology, deletes it, Twitter erupts in her support

Zaira Wasim, the 16-year-old Kashmiri girl, who played young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s latest blockbuster Dangal, has been trolled for meeting J&K CM, Mehbooba Mufti.

She posted an apology on her Facebook page on Monday, but later removed it. Now, people including Javed Akhtar and Omar Abdullah, have come out in support of the Dangal star.

Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don't give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 16, 2017

A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!! https://t.co/MFz3ZKykV1 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

Shocking open letter by #Dangal actress @zairawasim apologizing for her work. Was she harassed and threatened by the extremists in #Kashmir? pic.twitter.com/cHl2HhkzA2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 16, 2017

Zaira Wasim of Dangal gets threatened by Muslim fanatics for first appearing in a film & now for meeting Mehbooba Mufti. Where's Aamir Khan? — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 16, 2017

@zairawasim you are a great girl #Zaira, further you will become a great Actress, अल्ल्लाह mehnat karne waalon ke saath hamesha rehta hai. — Faiyaz Ahmad (@faiyazahmad_) January 16, 2017