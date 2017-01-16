 Dangal’s Zaira Wasim posts apology, deletes it, Twitter erupts in her support | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Dangal's Zaira Wasim posts apology, deletes it, Twitter erupts in her support

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2017 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Kashmiri girl Zaira Wasim played young Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

Zaira Wasim, the 16-year-old Kashmiri girl, who played young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s latest blockbuster Dangal, has been trolled for meeting J&K CM, Mehbooba Mufti.

She posted an apology on her Facebook page on Monday, but later removed it. Now, people including Javed Akhtar and Omar Abdullah, have come out in support of the Dangal star.

