FCAT reverses Censor Board’s ban on Nawazuddin’s Haraamkhor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haraamkhor won several accolades at national and international film festivals, but the film faced hurdles when it was screened for the Central Board of Film Certification in July this year. Claiming that the subject was “very provocative”, Haraamkhor was banned. The movie has now been cleared by the Film Certification Apellate Tribunal (FCAT).

Post the ban, producers Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Feroze Alameer along with director Shlok Sharma decided to get justice for the movie which made them file a case with the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.

Haraamkhor, that stars Nawazuddin and Shweta Tripathi, revolves around the relationship between a school teacher and his teenage student. Haraamkhor has won an award at the Mumbai film festival 2015. It also won at the NFDC pitch lab and even received a grant from Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the Film Bazaar last year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in Haraamkhor.

After the appeal, a special panel was created to watch the movie during which their perception changed. Now the FCAT has passed a landmark judgement on Haraamkhor by not only clearing the film but also by giving it a U/A certificate.

The makers felt gratified when the tribunal recognized the social value of their film and were kind enough to support them and give it a U/A certificate. In their words, they felt that the film could be used for “furthering a social message and warning the girls to be aware of their rights”.

Expressing his gratitude over the development, writer-director of Haraamkhor, Shlok Sharma, said, “ Every film has its destiny and I’m very happy that Haraamkhor has finally fulfilled its. I’m so grateful to everyone who stood by me and the film through these testing times, especially Nawazbhai, Shweta and Guneet.”

The film is all set to come on the silver screen on 13th January 2017.

