Kangana Ranaut’s track record at the box office is a worrying sign for Simran
Since the blockbuster success of Queen, which elevated Kangana Ranaut’s star considerably, only one of her films has been a box office success - Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Here’s how the others performed.bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2017 09:53 IST
Since her 2014 hit, Queen, Kangana Ranaut has firmly established herself as one of the industry’s top stars. Several reports pegged her salary to be approximately Rs 11 crore per film, making her one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors. By her own admission, she became “bigger than” her movies (in an interview to critic Anupama Chopra).
But her track record tells a different story altogether.
Kangana has appeared in six films since Queen, which can safely be called a turning point for her. Prior to that, she’d mostly appeared in small films, and attracted a fair amount of acclaim for a few performances (Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Life in a... Metro). Just prior to Queen making over a hundred crore at the BO, she’d appeared in Rajjo, which could only manage Rs 2 crore.
While Queen’s success should ideally have paved the way for more blockbusters for Kangana, the performance of her films post 2014 have been more along the lines of Rajjo - with the sole exception of Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
Here is a list of her films, and their BO hauls
There is also a direct co-relation between the quality of her films and their success at the box office - a sign that her star power isn’t enough to attract audiences.
Here’s how her movies have scored on the review aggregator site, Review Monk:
All numbers sourced from Box Office India, Bollywood Hungama and Box Office Collection.
Simran releases 15 September
Follow @htshowbiz for more