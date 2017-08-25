Sanjay Leela Bhansali meets Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, makes an offer she can’t refuse

If celeb spotting is your thing, the place to head to is Gauri Khan’s design studio in Mumbai. The newly opened space has been a celeb magnate with everyone from Sridevi to Manish Malhotra to Sussannne Khan to Malaika Arora heading there in the last few days. And of course, Gauri’s husband Shah Rukh Khan.

The one who made it to the store recently was Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director has been knee-deep in the shooting of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati and this must have come as a break. SRK was there as well and Gauri took to social media to share photos from the meeting.

She captioned one of the photos, “Thank u Sanjay, for appreciating #gaurikhandesigns coming from you is a real compliment.” But the best part was yet to come. With another photo, Gauri wrote, “Thank you for visiting the #GKD store, Sanjay. Your idea of me getting into set designing/art direction has got me thinking…”

Thank u Sanjay, for appreciating #gaurikhandesigns coming from you is a real compliment. pic.twitter.com/YXL0FanmFU — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 25, 2017

Thank you for visiting the #GKD store, Sanjay. Your idea of me getting into set designing/art direction has got me thinking... pic.twitter.com/WLwJw5Zf2k — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 25, 2017

Now, Sanjay is known for his design sense and eye for detail and his various films are a proof of that. Will we see Gauri venturing into art direction soon? Well, that sure is an idea.