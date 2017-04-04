Spanish model calls Hrithik Roshan her mentor and friend. He says she’s lying

Looks like Hrithik Roshan can’t stay away from controversies. On Tuesday, the Kaabil star took to Twitter to call out another actor who claimed, in an interview to a newspaper, that she found a “mentor and friend” in him. The model and actor, Angela Krislinski, of Polish-Spanish descent, had claimed that her “friend” Hrithik even helped her with acting tips. The star, however, posted a clipping of the interview on his Twitter feed on Tuesday and wrote: “My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying.”

In the article published in DNA, Angela said she’d done two commercials with Hrithik and added that they were also supposed to do a music video which didn’t happen. “That was soon after Hrithik’s Aashiqui video was released. We had even rehearsed together for a day, but Hrithik suffered an injury soon after and it was called off. I was looking forward to it,” she says.

While Hrithik may not know who she is, Angela has given a detailed account of the conversations they have had and how she guided her on making it into the industry. “Like every other newcomer, I had a crush on Hrithik when I worked with him for the first time in a commercial. When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips,” she said.

She added that the next time they met, Hrithik still remembered her and also recollected that her father was from Valencia. “He also asked me jokingly whether the colour of my eyes was real. When I signed a movie in the South. He also inquired about the maker and assured me that this film would definitely take me places,” she said.

Angela, who is currently working in the Tamil film industry, says that she keeps Hrithik updated with her work. “I consider Hrithik a mentor and keep him informed. I showed him a song from my last south release, Size Zero and he liked it immensely. Later, I I even sent him the first look and trailer of my upcoming film Rogue and he was impressed,” she said.

In 2016, Hrithik was caught in a similar but far bigger controversy with actor Kangana Ranaut. She insinuated in an interview last year that they were in a relationship but Hrithik outrightly denied her claims. They slapped defamation lawsuits on each other and a year-long legal war ensued. It is still not clear if the matters between them have finally been resolved.

Hrithik will next work on Krrish 4 with his father Rakesh Roshan.

