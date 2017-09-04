You are doing a disservice to feminism: Read Sona Mohapatra’s open letter to Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s allegations against Hrithik Roshan have been attracting divisive reactions - some are calling the actor brave for taking on very powerful Bollywood men, while others are calling it a publicity gimmick. Kangana has a new movie coming out.

Singer Sona Mohapatra is firmly of the opinion that the Simran star is taking advantage of being in the limelight, and is doing a big “disservice to feminism”.

Sona wrote an open letter for the star on her Facebook page. In the letter, she said that Kangana was “washing dirty linen in public” and “regurgitating personal details”.

“Wish you well & wish you would rise above this muck & make your point through actions & your work,” she said. “Your success doesn’t need this tabloid trail. Your well thought out & superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current ‘circus’, not.”

Kangana had written an open letter of her own following her onscreen spat with filmmaker Karan Johar on his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Kangana had called the director a “flag-bearer of nepotism” in a fiery appearance on the show, and in the letter, addressed her Rangoon co-star, Saif Ali Khan, who had sided with Johar.

Sona ended her letter by wishing Kangana a happy Onam, and to “the so called ‘journos’ hankering after this masala” she blew her nose. In emoji form.

Follow @htshowbiz for more