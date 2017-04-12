No self-certification? Accounts used for overseas transactions to be blocked

Bank accounts used for cross-border transactions, including remittances and deposits from abroad, will be “blocked” after April 30, if the holder does not provide a self-certification of their identity and residential address.

The account holder will have to provide all details of transactions that were undertaken outside India besides updating the know-your-customer (KYC) data, income tax department officials said.

The department said in a circular that financial institutions must make all efforts to obtain the self-certification. This is applicable for all individual and entity accounts opened between July 2014 and August 2015.

“The account holders may be informed that, in case self-certifications are not provided till 30 April 2017, the accounts would be blocked, which would mean that the financial institution would prohibit the account holder from effecting any transaction with respect to such accounts,” it said.

“The transactions by the account holder in such blocked accounts may, thereafter, be permitted once the self-certification is obtained and due diligence completed,” it added.

According to the Reserve Bank of India norms, submission of permanent account number (PAN), Aadhaar card, driver’s license, voter’s identity card or passport will serve as proof of identity and address. However, quoting of Aadhaar for a self-certification is not mandatory, a senior I-T department official told Hindustan Times.

The new rule comes in the wake of an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with the United States for implementation of Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) implemented by India from August 31, 2015.

Under the alternative procedure provided in Rule 114H(8) of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, financial institutions need to obtain self-certification and carry out due diligence in respect of all individual and entity accounts opened between July 2014 and August 2015.

Such self-certification and documentation were required to be obtained by the financial institutions by August 31, 2016, otherwise, they were required to close the accounts and report the same if found to be a “reportable account” as per the prescribed due diligence procedure for a preexisting account.

“The banks were supposed to have done this exercise by August but now it needs to be completed by April 30 ... For this particular rule, there is no need to mandatory link this with Aadhaar number,” Central Board of Direct Taxes chairperson Sushil Chandra told Hindustan Times.

However, in view of the difficulties highlighted by stakeholders in following the provision for “closure” of financial accounts, it was informed that the financial institutions may not close the accounts by August 31, 2016, in respect of which self-certifications have not been obtained under the alternative procedure and a revised timeline shall be notified in due course.

The financial institutions were also advised to continue to work on completing the required due diligence, including obtaining self-certifications.