JNU makes attendance mandatory from Jan, students say it’s against ‘tradition’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has made minimum attendance mandatory for students of all courses starting January 2018 when the next semester starts. This is the first time that the university will record the number of classes attended by each student, a move that some students said was against the university’s ‘tradition’.

A circular issued by the university on December 22 said the attendance is mandatory for all students registered in all programmes from the Winter Semester 2018 and detailed guidelines will be circulated in due course of time.

The decision has, however, not been received well by a section of students, who said the new directive has been issued without consulting the student representatives. Though the circular mentions that the academic council approved to make attendance compulsory in its meeting on December 1, JNUSU said no decision in this regard had been reached.

“Attendance was not discussed in the academic council meeting with students or teachers, it was not even on the agenda. The vice-chancellor had mentioned something about this saying they would do it but no firm decision had been made,” said Simone Zoya Khan, vice-president, JNU Students Union (JNUSU).

She further said the decision to monitor attendance of students was an attack on the way JNU has traditionally functioned, and the student body would not recognise it.

“Students have attended classes in JNU regularly in the past, not because the rule of attendance was thrust on us. We did it because we wanted to. So, we are not even going to talk of the inconveniences this will cause. We do not recognise such unilateral decisions that will affect students but are taken without consulting with them,” she said.

The university has not yet specified the exact percentage of attendance that would be required to be maintained by students. Khan said this clarification is expected soon.

The JNU spokesperson said that all questions regarding the matter should be directed to the assistant registrar for evaluation, Sajjan Singh, whose office had issued the notice. However, he was unavailable for comment when HT reached out to his office.

JNUSU president Geeta Kumari also said that as a primarily research institute, it is “unreasonable” and “unnecessary” to set attendance criteria for MPhil, PhD students when they allegedly do not have regular classes. “Also, we are adults. Let us be adults. If we choose to miss classes and mess up our futures then that is on us. We are not in schools or gurukuls that we need to answer a roll call everyday,” she said.

The teacher’s body at the university has also expressed their discontent with the decision. Ayesha Kidwai, president of JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) said the move is unnecessary as JNU doesn’t have a problem of absenteeism. “This has zero support among the teacher’s community. We do not have an absentee problem, then why make attendance compulsory? If you miss classes, you miss out and don’t do as well, that should be punishment enough,” she said. She also said that the matter of regulating attendance was not discussed in the academic council meeting.

Kumari and Kidwai both claimed that this would be the first time that such an attendance policy is being mandated in the university. The former vice-chancellor of JNU, SK Sopory, also seemed to corroborate this.

“This would probably be the first time this is happening... (Making attendance mandatory) was never discussed (during my tenure as V-C), because right from the beginning it was never done. Idea was that students should get interested in studies and attend classes of their own will. As a research institute, we expected students to show the initiative to attend classes,” he said.