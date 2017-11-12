Planning to run the marathon? Here’s what to eat and how to prep for it

With the marathon season underway, fitness enthusiasts are gearing up to make a run for the yellow line. While completing a feat like the marathon requires dedication, it also involves a rigorous regime that challenges your limits. Here are some easy tips by Reebok Running Squad members Suresh Srinivasan and Binay Kumar Sah:

* Aim for the mark: Define your goal for running a marathon at least six months before D-day. This helps you train your mind and body accordingly.

* Build your core: Ensure twice a week strength training workout where you focus on major muscle groups and core areas. This will help build stamina for the body and enable you to achieve your goal.

* Check your status: Be mindful of your progress and initiate mid-course correction if required. If you are a first-time trainer, it’s best to be flexible with your goals to make the training process more enjoyable.

Yoga can help you stretch and strengthen your muscles. (Shutterstock)

* Tank up on nutrition: Pay attention to your food intake. Avoid fizzy drinks or heavy dinners and ensure the diet includes a healthy mix of veggies and raw pressed juices. Start your day with a nutritious breakfast to stay energised all day

* Take one step at a time: Compete with yourself without straining in excess and accept your physical limitations. Documenting the learnings after every marathon/half marathon will help you discover new possibilities. Sign up for different running events and keep testing your fitness

* The right gear: Apparel is the key to a good run. It is important to ensure that you wear comfortable, well-fitted materials followed with good shoes that provide great cushioning.

Fitness coach Prachi Arya of mobile health and fitness app HealthifyMe gives some more tips:

* Training for a marathon needs to start 18 to 20 weeks prior to the event. Running 3-5 times a week and two days of cross-training or yoga to stretch and strengthen the muscles will help.

* Make sure you stretch and warm up for around 10 minutes before you start the run and cool down stretches post-run.

* The dinner on the day before your marathon should have 65-70% of calories coming from carbohydrates, and the rest from lean proteins, healthy fats and fibre. Also consume 15-20gms of proteins for muscle repair three-four hours before the run (if it is breakfast), drink around 500ml of fluid to stay hydrated, and include 5gm of carbohydrate per pound of body weight.

* Drink around 150 ml fluid every 15 minutes during the run.

* After the run, hydrate immediately and within three hours consume proteins and carbohydrates.

