Transfer Deadline Day watch: List of confirmed football deals and rumours

The January 2017 transfer window shuts before midnight on January 31 for most top European leagues (11pm GMT for Premier League, 5pm CET for Bundesliga, 10pm for Serie A, 11pm for La Liga and Ligue 1).

According to a report by the BBC, Premier League clubs have already spent over £150 million pounds in this winter transfer window and could break the £225-million record set in January 2011.

Here are the rumoured transfers in the last few hours of the January 2017 transfer window and a list of the biggest deals completed thus far:

Rumours -

Player: Moussa Dembele

Current club: Celtic

Wanted by: Chelsea

Rumoured fee: £40 million

Player: Odion Ighalo

Current club: Watford

Wanted by: Changchun Yatai

Rumoured fee: £20 million + £5 million add-ons

Player: Mamadou Sakho

Current club: Liverpool

Wanted by: Southampton, Sevilla, Galatasaray

Rumoured fee: £20 million

Player: Manolo Gabbiadini

Current club: Napoli

Wanted by: Southampton

Rumoured fee: £14 million

Player: Kostas Manolas

Current club: Roma

Wanted by: Arsenal, Chelsea

Rumoured fee: £47 million (said to have agreed personal terms with Arsenal but Roma only want to sell in summer window)

Player: Salomon Rondon

Current club: West Brom

Wanted by: Tianjin Quanjian

Rumoured fee: £32 million

Player: Luka Milivojevic

Current club: Olympiakos

Wanted by: Crystal Palace

Rumoured fee: £11 million

Player: Craig Gordon

Current club: Celtic

Wanted by: Chelsea

Rumoured fee: £4 million

Player: Asmir Begovic

Current club: Chelsea

Wanted by: Bournemouth

Rumoured fee: £12 million

Player: Branislav Ivanovic

Current club: Chelsea

Wanted by: Zenit St Petersburg

Rumoured fee: Free

Player: Phil Jagielka

Current club: Everton

Wanted by: Sunderland

Rumoured fee: Unknown

Player: Michael Keane

Current club: Burnley

Wanted by: Everton

Rumoured fee: Unknown

Player: Sead Kolasinac

Current club: Schalke

Wanted by: Chelsea, Juventus

Rumoured fee: £5million

Player: Scott Hogan

Current club: Brentford

Wanted by: West Ham United, Crystal Palace, West Brom

Rumoured fee: £15 million

Player: Ashley Westwood

Current club: Aston Villa

Wanted by: Burnley

Rumoured fee: £5 million

Player: Andros Townsend

Current club: Crystal Palace

Wanted by: Newcastle United

Rumoured fee: £2 loan fee + £13 million permanent transfer fee in summer

Player: James McCarthy

Current club: Everton

Wanted by: Newcastle United

Rumoured fee: £20 million

Player: Jonathan Biabiany

Current club: Inter Milan

Wanted by: Chelsea

Rumoured fee: Loan

Player: Jay Rodriguez

Current club: Southampton

Wanted by: West Brom

Rumoured fee: £10 million

Player: Leonardo Ulloa

Current club: Leicester City

Wanted by: Sunderland

Rumoured fee: £8 million

Done deals

Player: Oscar

New club: Shanghai SIPG

Joined from: Chelsea

Reported fee: £60 million

Player: Julian Draxler

New club: Paris Saint-Germain

Joined from: Wolfsburg

Reported fee: £34.1 million

Player: Goncalo Guedes

New club: Paris Saint-Germain

Joined from: Benfica

Reported fee: £25.5 million

Player: Dimitri Payet

New club: Marseille

Joined from: West Ham

Reported fee: £25 million

Player: Memphis Depay

New club: Lyon

Joined from: Manchester United

Reported fee: £16 million

Player: Morgan Schneiderlin

New club: Everton

Joined from: Manchester United

Reported fee: £20 million

Player: Gabriel Jesus

New club: Manchester City

Joined from: Palmeiras

Reported fee: £27 million (deal confirmed in summer, official transfer completed in January window)

Player: Alexandre Pato

New club: Tianjin Quanjian

Joined from: Villarreal

Reported fee: £15.4 million

Player: John Mikel Obi

New club: Tianjin TEDA

Joined from: Chelsea

Reported fee: Undisclosed

Players: Bryan Oviedo & Darren Gibson

New club: Sunderland

Joined from: Everton

Reported fee: £7.5 million double transfer

Player: Leon Bailey

New club: Bayer Leverkusen

Joined from: Genk

Reported fee: £11.5 million

Player: Patrick van Aanholt

New club: Crystal Palace

Joined from: Sunderland

Reported fee: £14 million

Player: Robert Snodgrass

New club: West Ham

Joined from: Hull City

Reported fee: £10.2m

Player: Jose Fonte

New club: West Ham

Joined from: Southampton

Reported fee: £8 million

Player: Saido Berahino

New club: Stoke City

Joined from: West Brom

Reported fee: £12 million

Player: Jake Livermore

New club: West Brom

Joined from: Hull City

Reported fee: £10 million

Player: Jeffrey Schlupp

New club: Crystal Palace

Joined from: Leicester City

Reported fee: £12 million

Player: Wilfred Ndidi

New club: Leicester City

Joined from: Genk

Reported fee: £15 million

Player: Ademola Lookman

New club: Everton

Joined from: Charlton Athletic

Reported fee: £11 million

Player: Alexander Isak

New club: Borussia Dortmund

Joined from: AIK

Reported fee: £8.6 million

Player: Dayot Upamecano

New club: RB Leipzig

Joined from: Salzburg

Reported fee: £8.7 million

Player: Mattia Caldara

New club: Juventus

Joined from: Atalanta

Reported fee: £13.1 million

Player: Yunus Malli

New club: Wolfsburg

Joined from: Mainz

Reported fee: £10.7 million

Player: Timothee Kolodziejczak

New club: Borussia Moenchengladbach

Joined from: Sevilla

Reported fee: £8.5 million

Player: Leonardo Pavoletti

New club: Napoli

Joined from: Genoa

Reported fee: £12.7 million

Player: Riechedly Bazoer

New club: Wolfsburg

Joined from: Ajax

Reported fee: £10.1 million