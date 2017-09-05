Gurgaon: Residents move MCG against illegal dumping of construction waste near Ghata lake

Residents of Gwal Pahari area wrote to the Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday, highlighting illegal dumping of construction waste near Ghata lake on a plot of land.

The locals alleged the area close to Ghata lake and Aravalli hills was turning into a landfill.

“Lessons should be taken from the Ghazipur mishap. Instead of creating new landfills and junkyards, focus should be on complete consumption and disintegration of garbage,” said Vaishali Rana Chandra, a resident of Valley View Estate.

The city lacks a proper construction and demolition site and as a result construction and demolition waste are being dumped on roadsides, alleged the residents.

The residents alleged that construction debris were being dumped on the foothills of Aravallis, which are water recharging zones.

“Proper disposal of construction waste is important and crucial. Bandhwari and Basai are classic examples of how green areas can be converted into dumping grounds, and more green areas are getting added to the list now,” the letter stated.

“There are several areas in Aravalli that are turning into garbage yards. Even in Sector 67, 80 and across Gurgaon-Faridabad road, we can find construction debris being dumped,” Jitender Bhadana, a green activist of Save Aravalli, an NGO.

An MCG official said they were aware of the situation but unable to act as the proposed construction and demolition waste plant at Basai was getting delayed because of a National Green Tribunal case.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on October 5.

“We cannot remove the debris. Our waste plant was supposed to start four months back. We cannot look for any other place now. Though Basai is not an approved wetland and the area is marked as utility land in the master plan, still the case is in NGT. We are trying to make our point clear that without a waste processing plant, the city will soon turn into a dumping yard,” said Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner (STP) of MCG.