NGT seeks report on drawbacks and impact of concretization of natural drains

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday asked the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the petitioner to submit a report on the drawbacks and the impact of concretization of natural drains in the city by February 7.

Vinod Chopra, a resident of DLF Phase-4, filed a petition with the green tribunal.

The green court gave the order after hearing a plea on concreting of natural drains in the city. Activists alleged that many of Gurgaon’s natural stormwater drains are missing and possibly filled up, to build commercial and residential complexes, and to create more parking space.

The NGT said that both parties should prepare notes about their concerns by the next hearing which, scheduled for February 8. Of 63 bundhs listed by Huda last year, only four — Jharsa Bundh, Khol Bundh, Dumduma Canal Bundh and Gurgaon Canal — have survived.

The petitioner stated that the drains are either missing or encroached upon, due to which rainwater does not seep into the ground and has resulted in the depletion of groundwater.

NGT has previously ordered that “Natural drains must be kept clean and obstruction free. No rainwater drain should be covered or used to carry sewage.”

Chopra said, “Every year, the city gets flooded in the monsoon as civic agencies have failed to protect the drains.”

Claiming that the situation is alarming, environmentalists had written to the Huda, MCG, forest department and the deputy commissioner’s office in 2016, asking for corrective measures.

“The civic agencies should divert urban area water run-off from getting mixed with sewage. The city should have separate drains for sewage and rainwater,” Chetan Agarwal, environment analyst, said.