The film we’ve been referring to as Star Wars: Episode VIII now has an official title (and a poster!).

In a post on StarWars.com, director Rian Johnson’s film, awaited with intense fan frenzy, has been titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” said an official statement.

The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski are the executive producers.

Here’s the official poster:

The film will continue the adventures of the rebellious outcast Rey, the turncoat soldier Finn and the villainous murderer Kylo Ren after the events of JJ Abrams’ record-breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens from 2015.

The Force Awakens made over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the third-highest grossing film in history. It also received widespread acclaim, scoring 5 nominations at the Academy Awards.

A recent prequel film titled Rogue One crossed $1 billion and was also critically acclaimed.

The Last Jedi doesn’t have a plot synopsis yet, but we’d be willing to wager it’s a reference to Luke Skywalker, who was briefly seen at the end of The Force Awakens.

Wait for it to land on December 15.

