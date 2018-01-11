3 Indian Army soldiers injured after falling from chopper during drill

Three soldiers sustained injuries during a heli-slithering drill at the Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt after the rope snapped, a person familiar with the matter said.

The soldiers were slithering down a Dhruv advanced light helicopter, rehearsing for the annual Army Day parade on January 15.

The soldiers are now out of danger.

This is horrifying. A video doing the rounds about an apparent accident during Army parade day rehearsal.



Rope slips off an ALH during slithering operation. Several injuries.



Cross checking. pic.twitter.com/vy0zJL586I — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) January 10, 2018

The senior army officer said the force has ordered a probe into the accident and the activity will not feature in the line-up of events for the parade this year.

The officer said the mishap appeared to be the result of a material failure. “The soldiers fell on the ground after the boom broke off. One of them suffered serious injuries. They are all out of danger now,” he said.

The incident, captured on camera, took place on January 9.