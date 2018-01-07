Aadhaar data breach report: Editors Guild condemns FIR against journalist

The Editors Guild of India has slammed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for filing a police complaint against a journalist who reported on the alleged Aadhaar data breach.

The guild in a statement dubbed the move “unfair, unjustified and a direct attack on the freedom of the press.”

Rachna Khaira of the Tribune newspaper in her report claimed she using a false identity could get easy access to details that individuals had listed in their Aadhaar cards by paying a small sum of money to an agent.

The UIDAI, which runs the biometric identity card scheme, had denied that any data breach was possible and filed an FIR against the reporter under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating under impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using a forged document) and also under sections of the IT Act and the Aadhaar Act.

The database includes fingerprints and iris scans, besides basic information details of individuals.

Condemning the UIDAI’s stand, the journalists’ body said the authority should have ordered a thorough internal investigation into the alleged breach and made its findings public.

“The Guild demands that the concerned Union ministry intervene and have the cases against the reporter withdrawn apart from conducting an impartial investigation into the matter,” the statement said.

The alleged security breach comes at a time when the programme facing increasing privacy concerns and the Supreme Court is set to begin the final hearings to decide if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s decision to link Aadhaar to private and public services infringes the privacy rights of individuals.