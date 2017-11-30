CISF trooper shoots wife and colleague dead in J-K’s Kishtwar

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) trooper shot dead three people, including his wife, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said on Thursday.

The CISF constable, Ingalapa Surinder posted with the National Hydel Power Corporation (NHPC) killed his wife Lavanya, his colleague Rajesh and the colleague’s wife Shobha, with his service rifle on Wednesday night.

“The accused was arrested on Thursday morning and the rifle used has been seized. Further investigation is going on,” the police added.