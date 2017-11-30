 CISF trooper shoots wife and colleague dead in J-K’s Kishtwar | india-news | Hindustan Times
CISF trooper shoots wife and colleague dead in J-K’s Kishtwar

The CISF constable also shot his colleague’s wife with his service rifle.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2017 12:38 IST
The CISF constable killed his wife, his colleague and the colleague's wife with his service rifle.
The CISF constable killed his wife, his colleague and the colleague’s wife with his service rifle.(AFP File Photo/Representative image)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) trooper shot dead three people, including his wife, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said on Thursday.

The CISF constable, Ingalapa Surinder posted with the National Hydel Power Corporation (NHPC) killed his wife Lavanya, his colleague Rajesh and the colleague’s wife Shobha, with his service rifle on Wednesday night.

“The accused was arrested on Thursday morning and the rifle used has been seized. Further investigation is going on,” the police added.

