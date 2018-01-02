Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna appointed deputy NSA

Rajinder Khanna, former head of the country’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was on Tuesday appointed the deputy National Security Advisor.

The appointments committee of the cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with home minister Rajnath Singh as the only other member, cleared Khanna’s appointment.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajinder Khanna, former Secretary(R) and currently Officer on Special Duty (Neighbourhood Studies) (National Security Council Secretariat) as Deputy National Security Advisor, on re-employment on contract basis, until further orders, as per usual terms and conditions as are admissible to Dy. NSA,” said the order issued by the government.

Before becoming the R&AW chief in 2014, Khanna headed the agency’s counter-terrorism operations. Khanna, a Rajasthan cadre Indian Police Service officer of 1978 batch, joined the R&AW on deputation and later got permanently absorbed in the agency.

The National Security Council, headed by the prime minister, is the apex body on all internal and external security-related matters. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is its secretary.