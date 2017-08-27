Gujarat: 11 killed in collision between jeep, truck

A fierce collision between a jeep and a truck killed eleven people on the spot along the Dhundhak Barwala Road in Gujarat.

The eleven dead included six men and five women, while one person was injured.

The Police Administration Officer, along with four ambulances of 108 Emergency Services, reached the accident site.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby government hospital, while the bodies of the dead were sent for post-mortem.

The truck was carrying eleven people, who were on their way to visit Palitana in Gujarat, from Maharashtra.