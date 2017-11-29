Hadiya Jehan’s father to move SC against college

Hadiya Jehan’s father K M Ashokan said on Wednesday he will move a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Salem where his daughter is studying for its decision to allow her husband Shefin Jehan to meet her at the college.

He also questioned the college authorities for allowing her to meet journalists on the college premises. In the press meet Hadiya said she talked to her husband over phone after a gap of eight months and college authorities have allowed her to meet him in a couple of days.

“The highest court of the country has sent her to the college to complete her education in a safe environment. If Jehan who has got an extremist link meets her it will compromise my daughter’s safety,” he told the Hindustan Times. He said it was not proper for the college to allow her to meet reporters

“It seems the college is not taking enough measures to ensure her safety. I don’t want my daughter to revive her relations with Jehan who has got good connections with extremist elements like Islamic State. My whole fight is to block an extremist’s entry into my family,” he said.

G Kannan, dean of the college had said if her husband approaches the college through proper channel, the college will allow him to meet her. After the Supreme Court allowed her to continue her studies Hadiya returned to her college on Tuesday to complete her 11-month house surgeon internship.

Earlier Wednesday, Hadiya told reporters in the college that she was not free completely and desperately wanted to meet her husband.

“I asked for freedom. Though the court allowed me to complete my studies I am yet to get my freedom. I am demanding the basic right every citizen enjoys in the country,” she said.

Though the Supreme Court had allowed her to return to the college, it did not say anything about the couple being allowed to meet.

Hadiya, born Akhila Ashokan, married a Muslim youth Shefin Jehan without her family’s consent last December. Her father, a retired military man, approached the Kerala High Court alleging that she was bound for Syria and “a well-oiled machinery was working in the state to trap innocent girls and indoctrinate them”.

In May the HC had struck down their marriage calling it a “sham” following which the her husband moved the Supreme Court.