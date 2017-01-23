Jallikattu ‘legal’, other states ramp up pressure for their outlawed sports

Days after Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasagar Rao’s approval for a state government ordinance that circumvents a Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport, communities across the country are demanding legal cover for their own traditional outlawed celebrations.

Karnataka’s Kambala

Kambala refers to the sport of racing pairs of buffaloes across slushy paddy fields. The Karnataka high court issued a stay on the practice in November last year, while it considered a petition filed by People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights advocacy group.

Now, members of the Kambala organising committee have drawn inspiration from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and say they will stage the race on January 28, in violation of the court’s orders. Supporters have also questioned the alacrity with which the Centre assisted Tamil Nadu with the Jallikattu ordinance.

“Kambala is a tradition of Karnataka, there is absolutely no question that the Centre will have to intervene and allow its conduct,” said Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj. “The Centre must show the same concern for Karnataka and intervene.”

Not everybody, however, is convinced of the need to preserve the tradition. Krishnananda D, a Dalit activist, said Kambala was rooted in the culture of landlords. “Historically, the event was run by landlords who made Dalits run on the tracks before the race to see if the field had been sabotaged with glass or other such impediments,” he said.

Kodipandem cockfights in Andhra Pradesh

Kodipandem is a three-day festival in coastal Andhra Pradesh in which roosters, with sharp blades attached to their feet, fight to their death before a cheering crowd.

The practice has been banned by the state high court, but continues. This year, the Andhra police filed more than 1,500 cases over cockfights being held in defiance of court orders.

BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju has moved the Supreme Court to contest the ban on the practice, filing caveat petition to pre-empt challenging of the ordinance on Jallikattu. “We have impleaded in the Jallikattu case, requesting that the ordinance be applicable even to cockfights. If the order comes in favour of Jallikattu, then Andhra government can also bring in similar ordinance,” he said.

Punjab’s rural Olympics

The Jallikattu ordinance has prompted the organisers of the Kila Raipur Games, also called Rural Olympics, to move the Supreme Court to revisit its 2014 order in which the judiciary banned the much-anticipated bullock cart races.

“There was substantial drop in the spectators’ count after the ban on bullock cart races in 2014,” said Balwinder Singh Jagga, secretary of the organising body, Grewal Sports Association. “Our case was not put up as strongly before the Centre as the Tamil Nadu government did.” Jagga said he had asked Jallikattu organisers for legal advice.

Former race participants insisted that concerns over the safety of racing bulls were misplaced. “I have not repeated the pair of bulls during my 17 years of participation in Kila Raipur Games,” said Sukhdev Singh. “We feed 300 grams of ghee, channa, taramira and milk every day throughout the year and treat bulls as our kids.”

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chances its arm

Maharashtra’s bull races were banned in 2014 as well, but the Jallikattu ordinance has given the Shiv Sena a chance to embarrass the ruling BJP ahead of crucial zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in February.

“Just as Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has done, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make efforts for bringing the ordinance to circumvent the 2014 ban on bullock cart racing,” said Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

Sena leaders said they plan to take protests to every part of the state. “I have been fighting against it since 2014 in Parliament and the streets. If the government does not pay heed, we will launch agitation in other parts through morchas and public meetings,” Patil said.

Pitch for bulbul bird fight in Assam

Siva Prasad Sarma, chief priest of Hayagrib-Madhab temple in Hajo where the annual bulbul (songbird) fight is organised during the mid-January Magh Bihu said, “Like Jallikattu, bulbuli sorair jooj (bulbul bird fight) is part of our rich cultural heritage. We have not conducted the fight since January 2016 to honour the restriction that the court has put on it, but no one has the right to interfere with our tradition. We hope the Assam government will take the issue up for the ban on bulbul bird fight to be lifted.”

Animal rights activists are against the bird fight because they are trapped, fed a combination of herbs and intoxicants to be aggressive enough to fight each other. Hajo is about 30 km west of Guwahati.

Haren Das, former Congress representative of Hajo assembly constituency, appealed to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to follow the Tamil Nadu government in resuming bulbul and buffalo fights.

A spokesman of the Ahatguri Moh Jooj (buffalo fight) Management Committee said, “After clearing the decks for holding Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, the Centre should turn its attention to moh-jooj without much ado. It should not wait for violent protests, as has been the case down south.”

Like bulbul fight, buffalo fight is a one-day Bihu event held at Ahatguri, about 70km east of Guwahati.

(With inputs from Vikram Gopal in Bengaluru, Srinivasa Rao Apparasu in Hyderabad, Sumeer Singh in Ludhiana, Yogesh Joshi in Pune and Rahul Karmakar in Guwahati)