Joint India-Nepal army exercise from Sunday

Days after Indian and China disengaged from over two month long military stand-off in the Sikkim sector, the Indian and Nepali armies are set to begin a joint exercise from Sunday.

Joint military exercise, Surya Kiran, being held at Nepal Army Battle School at Saljhandi, will have around 350 troops from each side, focussing on counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations.

To be held from September 3 to 16, it is the 12th edition of the exercise.

According to Indian Army officials, among the series of military training exercises undertaken with different countries, Surya Kiran is the largest in terms of troop participation.

The battalion level joint training between the two armies will focus on counter terror operations in mountainous terrain by facilitating interoperability. Disaster management and joint operations for disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise.

Surya Kiran series of exercises are held alternately in India and Nepal.