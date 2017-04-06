Maharashtra seeks ban on right wing Sanatan Sanstha, sends proposal to Centre

The Maharashtra government has sent a proposal to the Centre seeking a ban on right wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha, the Legislative Council was informed on Thursday.

The Goa-headquartered outfit has been linked to two high profile murder cases and also terror activities in the coastal state and Maharashtra.

The government has sought a ban on the Sanstha under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar said.

Kesarkar was replying to supplementaries on a calling attention notice moved by Vidya Chavan (NCP) regarding probe into the murders of noted rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and veteran Communist leader Govind Pansare.

Dabholkar was gunned down in Pune in 2013, while Pansare was shot dead in Kolhapur in 2015. In both the cases, the right wing group has come under the lens and two of its members have been arrested, while some accused are absconding.

Chavan said there has not been much headway in both the cases and some of the key accused are still at large.

“We have sent a proposal to the Centre under the 2011 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and asked it to ban Sanatan Sanstha,” Kesarkar said.

Replying to further queries, the minister said the government can issue a notice to attach properties of the absconding accused to force them to surrender.

Chavan contended that Sanstha advocate Sanjeev Punalekar has issued veiled threats to witnesses.

The minister assured the House the government will provide protection to all those getting such threats. The government will have to check whether action can be taken against Punalekar.

Kesarkar said steps will be taken to stop use of illegal firearms in the state.