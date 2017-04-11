‘Objectionable’ song sparks communal tension in Ranchi

The administration in Ranchi invoked prohibitory orders and deployed heavy security on the streets on Tuesday to defuse communal tension after groups of Hindus and Muslims pelted stones at each other.

The clash in MG Road, one of the busiest streets in Ranchi, was triggered by a devotional song with allegedly objectionable lyrics in the afternoon

MG Road which has a mosque and a Hanuman temple within a radius of a kilometer, wore a deserted look soon after rumours of major communal clashes and tension went viral on WhatsApp.

Police said there was no damage to life or property in the clash.

Communal incidents have been on the rise in Jharkhand for the past couple of years, challenging the government’s initiatives of maintaining peace during festivals.

The administration in Ranchi deployed heavy security to break up a communal clash and restore order in the MG Marg locality. (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo)

In April last year, a curfew was imposed in Hazaribagh after communal clashes during Ramnavami. Jharkhand also simmered with tension in October 2015 as communal clashes in four districts - Hazaribagh, Bokaro, Daltonganj, Latehar left one person dead and several others injured.

In December 2015, curfew was imposed in parts of Ranchi after meat was found in two localities, including one with a famous Kali temple. The incident forced chief minister Raghubar Das to intervene.

Tuesday’s incident too happened on Hanuman Jayanti.

Eyewitnesses told the media that some of those involved in the clash had gathered outside the mosque and shouted slogans belittling the other side. Police sources said that the incident happened soon after a few Muslims objected to a devotional song played outside the temple.

Eyewitnesses also said that removal of makeshift shops near the Hanuman temple added to the tension.

Ranchi superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal said that the situation was brought under control by evening.

“A particular community protested against some objectionable lyrics of a song played on MG Road. But rumours about major clashes added to the tension,” he said.

Kaushal added that the police barricades were opened by 4.30 pm and the shops too started opening.

“There is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic or pay attention to any such rumour,” Kaushal said.

Meanwhile, Bermo block in Bokaro district also reportedly witnessed communal tension after clashes between two groups, but the situation was brought under control by the local police.