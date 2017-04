Protests broke out in Srinagar on Friday after a CRPF vehicle on election duty hit a car, leading to the death of its driver and injuries to three others.

A private bus, hired for carrying CRPF personnel, hit the car in Nishat area. Protesters demanded the arrest of the CRPF driver, set the CRPF vehicle ablaze and blocked roads, an official said. They set the bus on fire after the accident.

Police has registered a case over the incident, the official said.