Rajinikanth confirms entry into politics, to form party and contest Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Ending long-drawn suspense, actor Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics on Sunday, promising to launch a party and fight the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in all 234 seats.

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses the importance of doing one’s duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, “It is the compulsion of time.”

“I am joining politics for sure,” the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans at a packed Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

Real, not reel

In his short speech, the actor said democracy was in a bad shape and some recent incidents had made Tamil Nadu the laughing stock of the nation.

“In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money in our own land,” he observed, adding that there was a need to change the system from the base to fight corruption. He called on the people to become his army, not cadre, in the fight.

“I will visit each and every village and street of Tamil Nadu,” said the actor who is revered as ‘Thalaivar’ (chief) in the region.

“At this juncture, if I don’t enter politics, it will be a shame on me as people have showered me with so much love and affection. This is not cinema. It is reality,” he said amid a huge round of applause and cheering.

Rajinikanth made it very clear that honesty, hard work and sincerity will be the bedrock of his political journey. He said his guiding slogan will be “do good, speak and only good will happen”.

Rajinikanth’s announcement somewhat clarifies his political stance, of seemingly maintaining a distance from the BJP that is seen to be anti-Tamil Nadu by the people.

Speculations that Rajnikanth and actor Kamal Haasan would step into the political arena swirled after charismatic chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016.

The former chief minister’s death had left a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics that saw a bitter infighting in the ruling AIADMK.

The recently held by-elections in Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar seat was marred by allegations of corruption. Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran won the prestigious seat, causing embarrassment to chief minister E Palaniswami’s camp.

Celebrations start

At the venue where the superstar made his announcement, people from all walks of life, including police personnel, took pictures with Rajinikanth.

A fan outside the venue burst out with congratulations in chaste but accented Hindi, saying that Tamil Nadu was waiting for such a leader, who will root out corruption from the political system.

The actor initially expressed his fear of the media, and remembered late actor, humorist and political analyst, Cho Ramaswamy, on the occasion.

Promising to start a party at an appropriate time before the assembly elections, Rajinikanth appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party.

“The party will be formed at the right time, and we should work towards fulfilling our promise,” said Rajinikanth.