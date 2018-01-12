 Ready to call Pakistan’s nuclear bluff, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat | india-news | Hindustan Times
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said India and the US were deliberating on a proposal to appoint military liaison officers at each other’s combatant commands.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2018 22:56 IST
Army Chief Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said Friday the force was ready to call Pakistan’s “nuclear bluff” and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government.

“We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” Gen. Rawat said.

He was responding to a question during a press conference on possibility of Pakistan using its nuclear weapons in case the situation along the border deteriorates.

In reply to another question, he said India and the US were deliberating on a proposal to appoint military liaison officers at each other’s combatant commands.

“We are examining various dimensions of the proposal,” he said.

