Two fresh videos of ‘rights violations’ by security forces go viral in Kashmir

Two fresh videos of alleged excesses committed by security forces went viral on Saturday in Kashmir, where in the last few days a string of such disturbing clips has been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the two videos, four persons dressed in Indian army fatigues are seen mercilessly beating a young boy after pinning him down on the road with sticks even as he screams his lungs out.

In the other video, three Kashmiri youths are made to shout “Pakistan Murdabad” by a man dressed as a security person. The person is only half visible in the clip.

After a video clip showing CRPF personnel being roughed up and abused by a mob in Kashmir was widely circulated in social media, triggering outrage, the Valley has witnessed a sudden spurt in release of counter videos depicting alleged human rights violations by security forces.

In once such videos a young Kashmiri man is seen tied to an army jeep as a human shield against stone pelters by the army. Another video shows security forces opening fire allegedly on a group of stone-pelting children.

HT spoke to multiple sources in the security establishments and many local residents, but there is no clarity about the location or the time of the recording of the two latest videos.

Some claimed on social media they were shot during Saturday’s violence in south Kashmir’s Pulwama while others claimed the atrocities were committed on last Sunday, the day Srinagar went to by-polls.

Srinagar-based army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said that the veracity of the videos is being ascertained.

“Action will be taken against those found guilty of misconduct if these videos are genuine,” he added.

A CRPF spokesperson told HT that the personnel seen assaulting the young man are not from the paramilitary force.

He added, “In the second video, the man is only half visible, so we are not able to confirm anything about him.”

He also added that it could not be ascertained the locations where the incidents took place.

In a press statement, a police spokesperson said that “video being shared on social networking groups is not from Pulwama”.

The statement added that no raid was conducted in Pulwama on Saturday, but said there was heavy stone pelting near a degree college in the town.

National conference spokesperson Junaid Mattu tweeted the video of the boy being beaten up and wrote: “What particular part of the SOP and Army Code allows this? Corporal punishment to a civilian! Does AFSPA allow this @MehboobaMufti??”