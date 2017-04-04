From Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Who’s the hottest player this IPL?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) makes as much news for cheerleaders, WAGs (wives and girlfriends of players), parties, and good-looking players as it does for the game of cricket itself. As the tenth season of IPL begins today, women cricket show presenters take their pick of the hottest IPL players this season.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi tips Virat Kohli to be the hottest player in IPL this year. (HT Photo)

I think, hands down, Virat Kohli is going to be the standout performer of the tournament. I mean, he has got the Midas touch — everything he touches turns to gold.

He just won a series against Australia. I think he is the guy to watch out for. His on-field aggression shows his passion and commitment to the team.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar thinks that South African player AB De Villiers is the hottest prospect this year. (HT Photo)

I have a few favourites to choose from. First and foremost, it’s AB de Villiers. When he comes out on the field, whether it’s batting or fielding, it’s just a treat to watch him.

Then, I think, Ben Stokes will be one of the players to watch out for, considering that he is one of the highest paid players this season — it should be exciting.

Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak roots for two Afghan players, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, this year. (HT Photo)

My picks are the two boys from Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. It will be interesting to see their game and the kind of crowd response they generate.

From among Indian players, Virat Kohli by far is the most exciting player in this tournament. His dedication and burning desire to perform and win is a great thing to watch. He is easily my favourite.

Shonali Nagrani

Shonali Nagrani thinks that Steve Smith is going to be one of the star performers this year. (HT Photo)

First up, it’s Steve Smith. I have seen him playing cricket for so many years, and he is just so calm. It will be interesting to see how he handles captaincy. He is going to be one of the star players this tournament. Then, I think, Chris Gayle.

He has been a brand ambassador for IPL, and every time he comes out to bat, it’s great to watch. Sad that Sehwag won’t be playing this season — my dream was to see Sehwag and Gayle bat with each other.