Indian Muslims descendants of Ram, should support Ram temple in Ayodhya: Giriraj Singh

Union minister of state for MSME, Giriraj Singh, has said that Muslims in India are descendants of Lord Ram and not that of Babur, so they should have no problem in extending support for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Singh was talking to reporters during a visit to Jodhpur on Sunday.

“Our Shia brothers are cooperating in this matter and we expect that Sunni Muslims will also come forward. We will put one brick and they will put one brick. If Ram temple is not built in India, then where else will it be built – Pakistan?” he said.

Singh also asked the views of the reporters present on the building of Ram temple in Ayodhya saying he was taking feedback from journalists on the matter.

On the controversy surrounding the film Padmavati, he said that filmmakers take a lot of liberty as Hindus are tolerant. He challenged Bhansali to make films on other religions and said, “Does Sanjay Bhansali or anyone else has the guts to make films on other religions or comment on them? They only make films on Hindu gods and warriors. We won’t tolerate this anymore.”

On goods and services tax (GST), he said that there have been some teething troubles but it will be beneficial for the MSME sector in the long run. “The Congress is two-faced about GST. The Congress state ministers support it in GST council meeting while Rahul Gandhi opposes it,” he said.

Singh has been known to make controversial remarks in the past. In September this year, he had said that Pakistan should “take away” Rohingyas as Jaish-e-Mohammad (Jem) chief Masood Azhar was “fond of them.”

Singh has stirred up a major controversy in April 2014 in the run-up to the general election when he had said that those opposing the then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi “will have to go to Pakistan after the elections.”