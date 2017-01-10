Now, MLAs, bureaucrats adopt feeders to curb power theft

The Rajasthan government has come up with an initiative to help curb power theft and reduce revenue loss by seeking active participation of bureaucrats and public representatives.

Under the initiative, the government has urged bureaucrats, including district collectors and sub divisional officers, and the MLAs to adopt one electricity feeder each in their respective areas and help strengthen the vigil mechanism by working in tandem with the power distribution companies (discoms) and the local residents.

The move comes weeks after chief minister Vasundhara Raje, addressing the Collector-SP meet on November 23 last year, directed the collectors to bring down the transmission and distribution (T&D) by adopting the community initiative against power theft at Bithur village in Ajmer district, which has now come to be known the Bithur Model. The CM had said that state can save ₹3,300 crore per year --- ₹100 crore per district --- by bringing down the T&D loss to below 15 per cent.

It may be mentioned that government is suffering ₹3 crore per month revenue loss in Barmer district alone due to power theft. As per the official data, the district recorded an average of 11.49 per cent loss due to power theft in rural areas and 15.89 per cent in urban areas in 2016.

On Tuesday, the discom officials in Barmer allotted 20 of the total 1,048 feeders on pilot basis to officials and public representatives. District collector Sudheer Sharma adopted the city feeder in Barmer, which had recorded T&D loss of 15.70 per cent, while revenue minister Amraram Choudhary has adopted Balau Jati feeder from where 46.15 per cent loss --- maximum in the district – was reported.

Goparam Sirvi, superintendent engineer of Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited in Barmer said they have prepared the list of feeders from where maximum losses were reported and allotted 20 of them after holding discussions with the officials and the public representatives.

Manvendra Singh, MLA from Sheo constituency in Barmer, said he too has adopted one feeder under ‘Chief Minister Electricity Reform Programme’. He said, he will motivate locals to help government by informing about the power thieves. “I will explain to them that it will not only reduce government loss, but also ensure timely and sufficient power supply to them,” he added.