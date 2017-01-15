 Potlucks never looked so good: Here’s how you can ace a potluck brunch | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 15, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Potlucks never looked so good: Here’s how you can ace a potluck brunch

more lifestyle Updated: Jan 15, 2017 17:05 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Potluck brunches are healthy too as everything is home cooked.

Love to have friends over but don’t want spend hours planning and preparing the menu? We have just the answer for you: potluck! What’s better than a cosy potluck brunch on a lazy winter afternoon. Each member of the potluck party can bring one food item, be it a dip, salad or a pot roast!

“Potluck lunches are convenient and 100% nutritious as everything is home cooked. Also, there is a variety of food items, starting from soups and salads. Winters are a perfect time to host a potluck in a garden or lawn set-up,” says chef Nishant Choubey. The only downside, that he feels, is “everything may look so tempting that you may end up over-eating.” But that’s a bargain we are willing to take!

Here are some easy-to-make potluck recipes that will be a hit among your group:

Read more

Hash brown casserole: A creamy dish made with mashed potatoes, butter and cheddar cheese, hash brown casserole is a potluck must-have. For enhanced flavour, cream of chicken soup can be added to the mix. Bake the final dish for a crusty finish.

Greek salad: Crunchy, juicy, refreshing – Greek salads are perfect to munch on before digging into the sumptuous main course. All you need is fresh veggies like lettuce, olives, tomatoes and bell peppers, some salad dressing and feta cheese. Toss it all in a big bowl and sprinkle crushed black pepper.

One-pot pasta: Choose a pasta shape you like the most, and innovate the dish by adding mushrooms, potatoes, cream, cheese and onions. Cook everything in a crock pot. Add cream, cheese, oregano, salt and black pepper to the final dish.

One-pot pasta is easy to make and is ideal for a potluck. (iStock)

Club sandwiches: There’s so much that can be done with two slices of bread and your choice of fillings. Slather the bread with butter, place a slice of cheese, add veggies and grill in a skillet or a sandwich grill.

Chocolate cheesecake: As easy as ABC! In a big bowl, beat in cream cheese and sugar to a smooth consistency. Add melted chocolate and vanilla extract till mixed well. Pour in a dish and refrigerate for at least four hours before serving.

Sangria: What’s a potluck without some good ol’ sangria! Take a large pitcher with red wine, put in chopped apples, green apples, strawberries, lemon juice, some brandy and give a good stir. Serve in frosted wine glasses.

tags

more from more-lifestyle

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<