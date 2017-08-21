Mira-Bhayander civic polls: BJP makes a clean sweep, Shiv Sena, Congress way behind

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), winning 51 of the 95 seats.

The party has swept the polls with its ally turned rival Shiv Sena managing to win only 16 and Congress 9.

The NCP is nowhere in the picture.

The counting it still on but the outcome is clear. The BJP which was in power in the MBMC in alliance with Shiv Sena is now winning the civic body that runs the twin cities—Mira Road and Bhayander--near Mumbai on its own.

The Shiv Sena that contested the Sunday’s civic polls separately has done slightly better than the 14 seats it held earlier. However, it could not pose a serious challenge to the BJP.

The tally of the Congress that had 19 seats is reduced to almost half.

The Nationalist Congress Party was the worst affected with its reducing to zero from 27 seats it last civic house. Following the defection of its local leader Gilbert Mendonca to the Shiv Sena, the NCP’s existence here seems to have become negligible.

The BJP’s victory is also a shot in the arm for chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, under whose leadership the party contested the elections. It is also a boost for BJP’s legislator Narendra Mehta who was leading the campaign locally.

The election for the MBMC was held on Sunday and there were 509 candidates in the fray.

With its victory in Mira-Bhayander the BJP has won second municipal body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after Panvel.

