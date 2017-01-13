David Guetta concert cancelled as Mumbai police deny permission for venue

The Mumbai police has refused permission for David Guetta’s concert that was scheduled to take place on Friday in the city.

Mandatory requirements and legal formalities had not been completed by the organisers, Mumbai Police public relations officer, Ashok Dudhe said.

Earlier, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Deven Bharti had said, “They have not appeared before the police station (BKC police station) concerned with other permissions yet.”

After Bengaluru, Sunburn -- the music festival headlined by David Guetta -- had also run into trouble in Mumbai on Thursday. The event was moved from the Mahalakshmi race course to the Bandra-Kurla Complex after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the organisers did not have permission to use the race course.

Civic officials said that the organisers, Percent Live did not seek the requisite permissions for show. They further alleged that the organisers did not pay the requisite Rs 10 lakhs — for the show at the race course in November 2016.

Vishwas Shankarwar, assistant municipal commissioner (estates) for the BMC, said, “We asked the Byculla police station not to give them permission to use the race course. We have also published a notice in newspapers that the event at race course is illegal as they did not seek BMC’s permission.”

The 49-year-old DJ’s concert in Bengaluru was cancelled yesterday over concerns of law and order. The organisers cited “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

Bengaluru was supposed to be Guetta’s first stop on his four-city tour. He is slated to perform in Mumbai this evening, in Hyderabad on Saturday and in Delhi on Sunday.

