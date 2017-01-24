I don’t like the trend of remixing old songs: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Remixed songs such as Laila Mein Laila and Humma Humma maybe are here to stay, but lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya says he is not fond of the trend. “Yes, they are popular and they’re generating business, but I don’t like this approach. I’d rather have a fresh track,” says the National Award-winner, adding that he won’t recreate any of his old songs.

Bhattacharya, known for writing soulful songs, such as Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil — 2016), Iktara (Wake Up Sid — 2009) and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath — 2012), adds that there is market for all kinds of lyrics too. “The generation who is listening to Munni Badnam Hui or Kar Gayi Chull is also listening to songs from Rockstar or music composed by Amit Trivedi. But I do feel that the aesthetic sense should be maintained. As a lyricist, I think one should choose their collaborations properly and work with people who share the same aesthetics, ” he shares.

Bhattacharya, who’s recently become active on Facebook, says, “It happened after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Dangal when people congratulated me for the songs. It is nice how social media makes people aware of things. Otherwise, how many lyricists would people know of earlier?” Bhattacharya is currently working on three projects. The first, Jagga Jasoos, is a musical with Pritam. About the other two, he says he may work in Thugs of Hindostan and an untitled film to be helmed by Karan Malhotra, who had earlier directed the Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath.

