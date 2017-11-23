AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing: Four Indians in fray on day 1 of semis

Four of the seven Indian boxers in the semifinals will be in action on Friday with local favourite Ankushita Boro (64kg) taking centre-stage when the first set of last-four stage bouts take place at the AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships in Guwahati.

Ten bouts -- in the flyweight, featherweight, welterweight, middleweight and heavy categories -- are on the cards on Friday.

Jyoti Gulia will kick off India’s challenge in the flyweight, taking on Kazakhstan’s Abdraimova Zhansaya, who beat USA’s Heaven Garcia, the pre-tournament favourite.

Officials of International Boxing Association (AIBA), in the country for the AIBA Women’s Youth Boxing Championships, enjoy elephant rides at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam on Thursday. (PTI)

Next in line will be Shashi Chopra (57kg), up against Mongolian Monghor Namuun.

Boro will take on Thailand’s Saksri Thanchanok in the welter category.

India’s fourth boxer in the fray, Neha Yadav (+81kg), will take on Islambekova Dina of Kazakhstan.

“I never put a count on medals because I believe in good performances. Medals will come if you box well. I had aimed for seven medals and I’m very happy that we have achieved that. I believe we could have won a couple more though,” said India coach Rafaelle Bergamasco.

“We have gone through the videos of all our opponents and have our strategy in place. I will give the coaches individual methodology for the boxers and ask them to work on it. No hard training today,” he added.