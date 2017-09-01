Six Dera Sacha Sauda followers held for vandalising petrol station in Faridkot

Local police on Friday held six dera followers for allegedly vandalising a petrol pump in Chehal village of Kotkapura, Faridkot, after the special CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim in a rape case on August 25.

Police have so far booked 21 men in the case.

Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Baljinder Singh, Sonu, Gurtej Singh and Jaswir Singh.

The absconding accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, Gurbinder Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Parwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gagan Singh, Narinder Sharma, Neela Singh, Bunty Sharma, Pawan Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Kaur Singh, Pradeep Kumar and Manjit Ram.

Kaur Singh, Balwinder Singh, Narender Sharma, Bunty Shrma and Neela allegedly planned the attack. Sources in the police, though, are claiming more accused are in custody. Police officials are denying the claim.

“Youths vandalising the petrol station were identified after the incident was captured by CCTV cameras,” said KC Prashar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, Kotkapura, Faridkot. The accused allegedly made a bid to set the petrol station on fire but the staff at the petrol pump had cut off the supply.

Accused can also be seen vandalising the petrol pump in the footage soon after the conviction was pronounced by the court on Friday. They also allegedly threatened customers at the station and damaged vehicles.

In the CCTV footage, miscreants can be seen attacking an Innova, which belongs to the petrol station owner. The driver managed to flee with it eventually. Police have registered a case following complaint of Chamkaur Singh Sekhon, owner of the Sekhon filing station,

SHO Prashar said police was raiding “all possible hideouts” of those who were absconding.