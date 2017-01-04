Bigg Boss 10: See pics of Lokesh Kumari’s glamourous makeover

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lokesh Kumari Sharma, who endeared herself to Salman Khan as well as audiences with her unique style of talking, was evicted from the show quite early on.

We chanced upon her social media accounts, and realised she’s undergone an unexpected transformation.

Wishing u all a happy new year !! Stay blessed n happy 👍🏽❤️ bindass rahoooooo .. @BiggBoss #bb10 #biggboss10 pic.twitter.com/cARFw3dJfN — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) December 31, 2016

First day of 2017 .. hope u all have a good day n keep watchin #biggboss10 #bb10 @BiggBoss .. bigg bossssss pic.twitter.com/ZBedAXdjPC — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) January 1, 2017

Just did live interview on telly masala facebook page :))) grt fun @BiggBoss #BB10 #BiggBoss10 pic.twitter.com/dSifxB202w — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) January 3, 2017

Guyzzz m back ;) 2 hours till ep plz give me ur feedback after d show! Thank u aur plz enjoy karo #biggboss10 #bb10 pic.twitter.com/L0U3lHoVjw — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) December 31, 2016

Lokesh was Bigg Boss fans’ favourite in the beginning of the current season, but was completely overshadowed by contestants like Manu and Manveer towards the end of her tenure in the house.

She made friends with Manveer Gujar, Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul during her stay. Manu and Manveer called her a sister and were visibly upset at her elimination.

Follow @htshowbiz for more