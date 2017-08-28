Kapil Sharma cancels show’s shoot again, Ajay Devgn storms out of sets

After cancelling the shooting for an episode with Shah Rukh Khan, TV star Kapil Sharma recently cancelled shoots with Manoj Tiwari and reports now suggest Ajay Devgn stormed out of the sets of Comedy Nights after Kapil failed to show up for a schedule with Baadshaho team.

Ajay Devgn, along with his Baadshaho co-stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta were supposed to shoot a promotional episode for Kapil’s show Saturday morning. However, when the actors reached the sets, Kapil was nowhere to be seen, a Spotboye report claimed.

It quoted a source as saying, “Kapil’s phones were switched off. The team was leaving no stone unturned to get in touch with him, but to no avail. Even Kapil’s team did not give a proper answer.” Ajay, then, stormed out of the sets and the rest of the actors followed suit.

Earlier, DNA quoted Bhojpuri singer and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari as saying, “I was here for a day to shoot for a Bhojpuri episode on Kapil’s show. But I got a call from him saying the shooting has been cancelled.” The shooting was reportedly cancelled due to the ongoing strike of film workers, the report added.

The report further said Baadshaho team was later informed that Kapil got a panic attack and was unwell.

Kapil has cancelled several shoots in recent past - Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, among others have left the sets of the show without completing their shoot. While there are speculations that all of this is the result of Kapil’s high-handed attitude, reports also suggest he is not keeping well. Some reports went as far as saying that the show host is suffering from depression. While accepting that he suffered from low blood pressure, Kapil had dismissed the reports of depression. “It (depression) is just a big term for me (laughs). Apart from low blood pressure, I am not at all facing any health issues. I have started taking care of my diet and body. I am perfectly fine now,” he had said in a Facebook live with his fans.

