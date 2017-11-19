Kapil Sharma is happiness personified at girlfriend Ginni’s birthday. See pics and video

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of his second Bollywood film Firangi, celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday on Friday and pictures of the happy couple have flooded the internet. In a video shared on Instagram, Kapil is seen clapping and singing as girlfriend Bhavneet Chatrarth aka Ginni cuts her birthday cake.

Kapil had revealed his relationship earlier this year. He took to Twitter in March to introduce Ginni to his fans, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:).”

Watch video: Kapil Sharma celebrates girlfriend Ginni Chatrath's birthday in style!

Recently, the duo was also spotted at Shirdi Temple before Kapil kick-started his promotional tour for Firangi. Check out some previous pictures of the couple:

Seeking blessings at Guru Nanak darbar Dubai. Now heading for media interactions #firangion24thnovember #Dubai #UAE

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much

Meanwhile, a channel official has announced that Kapil will soon be back on Sony with his show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The comedian had checked into a Bangalore-based rehabilitation clinic a few months ago, allegedly for alcohol addiction. He claims to be fully cured now. After he came out of the rehab, rumours of his marriage plans started doing the rounds. Earlier, in March this year, Kapil had revealed his wedding plans to Hindustan Times. “Ginni and I are in love and she is lovely. We are not engaged yet. I will get married next year. I am very happy,” he said.

After the details of Kapil’s mid-air fight with co-stars Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar came out, the comedian has been caught in a spiral of negative publicity and controversies. His show was taken off air amid falling TRPs and rumours that he kept leading Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn waiting. Kapil has denied the reports.

