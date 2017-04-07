 Sara Khan rubbishes jail rumours; says she was chilling in a hotel in Pakistan | tv | Hindustan Times
Sara Khan rubbishes jail rumours; says she was chilling in a hotel in Pakistan

Sara Khan — ex-Bigg Boss participant and Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai actor — says that reports about her being imprisoned in Pakistan are false, and that she doesn’t “f***ing care about them”.

tv Updated: Apr 07, 2017 11:50 IST
Yashika Mathur
Sara Khan

Actor Sara Khan says she had to extend her stay by two days as her work visa had expired. .(Amlan Dutta)

Indian TV actor Sara Khan has trashed reports that she was put behind bars in Pakistan during her recent visit to shoot for her Pakistani TV show, Lekin. It was rumoured on Thursday that Sara was detained in Pakistan and that she was in jail. She confirms that her stay was extended due to some visa work, but slams jail rumours. “I don’t know what nonsense is going on. It has nothing to do with reality. Whatever rumours are going on please let them be, I don’t f***ing care about them,” Sara told Hindustan Times.

Explaining what actually happened, 27-year-old Sara, who returned to India on Thursday morning, added: “There were no flights available the day I wanted to come back to India and my work visa was expiring. I had to extend my stay for two days. After two days, when I went to the airport, the immigration people said that I can’t fly back and have to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their ministry. It took seven days to get the NOC because it’s an India-Pakistan thing. So, it took me a little longer to come back, but the rumours which are going on are absolutely sh*t.”

Sara, who rose to fame with the Indian TV show, Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, says the reports are a figment of someone’s imagination because she was, in fact, enjoying a long stay at a five-star hotel in Pakistan. “I was staying at my five star hotel, partying and chilling, and then I came back to the sets. I don’t know who the f**k is spreading this news. The thing about jail has been said just to fu*k with my mind… to play around,” says Sara.

